The ridiculously offensive song The Rolling Stones wrote to ensure it would never be played









In 1978, when Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was asked by NBC News to comment on remarks that their latest record was racist and sexist, he rather glibly slurred: “The next [record] is going to be more racist and more sexist, and it is going to be a whole bunch better.” Of course, there was a punk context to the comments, but away from the facile condemnable effrontery, it is indicative of the band’s penchant for often wilfully embracing offence.

In fact, on one barmy occasion, the notion of offence was the singular aim of a song. You see, in 1970 the triumphant band were contacted to Decca Records. However, they wanted to leave to start their own label to ensure they got a greater cut of their royalties. The issue was that they were still under contract with Decca and had one more single to fulfil their end of the deal.

However, things had turned tempestuous. Thus, out of contempt for Decca, the band decided that their best plan of bird-flipping action was to write them a single so flagrantly offensive that it could never be played on radio. With that in mind – and this would be the part of the TV show where it announces viewer discretion is advised – the band penned a track titled ‘Cocksucker Blues’, which was later amended to ‘Schoolboy Blues’ which can hardly be considered the height of moral gentrification.

If Decca were to publish the song, they would also be liable for the offence caused as the gatekeepers of the band’s output at the time, thus, they could hardly throw the track back in the band’s face and release it anyway to cause a backlash. And legally, The Rolling Stones had indeed fulfilled their contract.

Thus, the song ended up on the ash heap of history—where it belonged all along, in truth. However, Decca decided to get their own back on the band in a different way by releasing the compilation record Stone Age. The band denounced the album in full-page press adverts, stating: “We didn’t know this record was going to be released. It is, in our opinion, below the standard we try to keep up, both in choice of content and cover design.”

That appeared to be the end of the matter. Then, in 1983, a German-exclusive four-LP box set titled The Rolling Stones Story – Part 2 was released. The album featured single tracks and rarities from the Decca period, and ‘Cocksucker Blues’ was left on the end of the acetate in error resulting in it being part of the release. The box set was pulled, and the offensive track was removed for the amended release four weeks later, but the cat was out of the bag now as astounded fans made copies of the grotesque track.

You can read the lyrics for the song below:

“Well, I’m a lonesome schoolboy

And I just came into town

Yeah, I’m a lonesome schoolboy

And I just came into town

Well, I heard so much about London

I decided to check it out



Well, I wait in Leicester Square

With a come-hither look in my eye

Yeah, I’m leaning on Nelson’s Column

But all I do is talk to the lions



Oh where can I get my cock sucked?

Where can I get my ass fucked?

I may have no money

But I know where to put it every time

Well, I asked a young policeman

If he’d only lock me up for the night

Well, I’ve had pigs in the farmyard

Some of them, some of them, they’re alright

Well, he fucked me with his truncheon

And his helmet was way too tight



Oh where can I get my cock sucked?

Where can I get my ass fucked?

I ain’t got no money

But I know where to put it every time



I’m a lonesome schoolboy in your town

I’m a lonesome schoolboy”

