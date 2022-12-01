The Rolling Stones unveil new archival live album ‘GRRR Live!’









The Rolling Stones are set to release a new live album and concert film DVD called GRRR Live! The performance, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot.

Newly remixed and re-edited, GRRR Live! will be released as a triple-album vinyl and double-album CD. The filmed performance will also be released on DVD and Blu-Ray.

The Rolling Stones’ concert at the Prudential Center formed part of the band’s 50 and Counting world tour, which featured a lineup of special guests, including Lady Gaga, who joined Mick Jagger for a duet on ‘Gimme Shelter.’ John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr. also made guest appearances on ‘Going Down’.

Elsewhere, The Black Keys were invited to jam with The Stones during their performance of ‘Who Do You Love’ by classic bluesman Bo Diddley. Bruce Springsteen also popped up for a rendition of ‘Tumbling Dice’ From Exile On Main Street, while former guitarist Mick Taylor joined the band for ‘Midnight Rambler’.

According to a recent statement shared via The Stones’ social media channels, GRRR Live! promises to be “the definitive concert film, recorded on one of the most memorable shows in the band’s history”. Set for release in February 2023, it’s the band’s second archival live album, following on from El Mocambo 1977.