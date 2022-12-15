The Rolling Stones announce star-studded immersive concert with Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen and more









Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have today announced that The Rolling Stones will host an immersive virtual show held in the New Year to celebrate the release of GRRR Live!, the band’s 50th-anniversary performance from 2012.

Complete with appearances from the stars who stood beside them onstage a decade ago, artists featured include The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Mick Taylor, and Bruce Springsteen. With that, footage of the late Charlie Watts on drums will also be included. Much to the fans’ delight, they’ll be treading familiar ground as they cover all the hits, including ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Sympathy For The Devil’ and ‘Start Me Up’.

The show will arrive as a landmark event for fans, as the concert has not been available to watch since it originally aired on pay-per-view in 2012. Not only that but fans are invited to be interactive throughout the show. They can upload short clips of themselves enjoying themselves and see the clips appear on screen alongside the performance.

The concert will take place on February 2nd at 8pm GMT / 8pm Eastern / 8pm Pacific / 8pm AWST.