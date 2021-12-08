The Rolling Stones honour Charlie Watts with secret London jazz club show









It has been revealed that The Rolling Stones have played a secret jazz club show in honour of their late drummer, Charlie Watts.

The gig took place at the famed Ronnie Scott’s in Soho, London on December 6th. The jazz joint was famously one of Watts’ favourite old haunts and a place where he drew a lot of creative inspiration.

The evening was hosted by Jools Holland and saw a number of Watts’ close family and friends in attendance, along with former Stones bassist, Bill Wyman.

Many of those in the club’s opening house jazz band were also friends of Watts, including Dave Green whom he had known since his childhood.

Closing the night in fitting tribute, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards took to the stage to rattle off a few blues classics including ‘Shame, Shame, Shame’ and ‘Down the Road Apiece’.

Watts passed away back on August 24th, and the mass outpouring of love he has received is a measure of the esteem in which he was held in the industry. He has since been replaced in The Rolling Stones by Steve Jordan.

The clip below, albeit very brief, offers a snippet of the celebration that was had in honour of Watts.