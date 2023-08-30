‘Start Me Up’: The Rolling Stones classic that started out as a reggae number









Forget The Rolling Stones‘ divisive move into disco territory with ‘Miss You’ because, at one point, the band was attempting to crossover into reggae on ‘Start Me Up’. The initial shape of the song is best outlined by guitarist Keith Richards, who described it by saying: “Start me up. Yeah, man, cool. You know, you know, Jah Rastafari”.

But their foray into reggae wasn’t meant to be. Despite recording over 30 takes, the band decided it wasn’t good enough for the 1978 album Some Girls. They alternated between fulfilling Richards’ reggae vision and committing to a more souped-up, rock and roll alternative to tape. A few years later, with the reggae experiment largely forgotten, the band somehow unearthed the rock version they had recorded and decided to release it on 1981’s Tattoo You.

“The story here is the miracle that we ever found that track,” Richards explained. “I was convinced, and I think Mick [Jagger] was, that it was definitely a reggae song.” He went on to describe the laborious 38 takes that didn’t make it, saying: “Somewhere in the middle of a break, just to break the tension, Charlie [Watts] and I hit the rock and roll version. And right after that, we went straight back to reggae.”

Naturally, they’d forgotten all about the burst of rock in the middle of the session, but it was tour engineer Chris Kimsey who took on the extensive search of the vaults after suggesting archived songs could help build their sets out. “After doing about 70 takes of ‘Start Me Up’,” said Richards, “He found that one in the middle – it was just buried in there. Suddenly, I had it. Nobody remembered cutting it. But we leapt on it again.”

The band quickly got to completing overdubs early in 1981 at the Electric Lady and Hit Factory studios, introducing percussion and claps to the song, as well as the infectious thump driving the beat – courtesy of Bob Clearmountain’s reverb trickery.

‘Start Me Up’, while never reaching number one In the UK or US, became one of the Stones’ most popular tracks, a hit as anthemic as it is infectious. From Richards’ trademark opening riff to the fastidious backbeat of Watts, the catchy refrain and raucous guitars made it a much-loved hit that routinely blew the roof of stadiums when they launched into it.

As Richards said of the song: “We did a few overdubs on it, and it was like a gift, you know? One of the great luxuries of The Stones is we have an enormous, great big can of stuff. I mean, what anybody hears is just the tip of an iceberg.” While that may be the case, given the success of ‘Start Me Up’ as a full-bodied rock track, maybe it’s best their take on reggae stayed in the vaults.