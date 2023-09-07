Charlie Watts features on two new songs by The Rolling Stones









During their live stream with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, The Rolling Stones revealed that the late drummer Charlie Watts features on two tracks from the band’s forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds. The new record will arrive on October 20th.

Speaking to the American Tonight Show host in London via a live YouTube stream, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood discussed what will be their 24th studio album. After the brief conference, the band exited the stage before a live reveal of the lead single, ‘Angry’.

During the conversation, Fallon asked the group how things have changed since Watts’ death in August 2021.

“Ever since Charlie’s gone, it’s different, of course. I mean, he’s number four. His missus is up there… Of course, he’s missed. Incredibly,” Richards said.

“But thanks to Charlie Watts, also we have Steve Jordan, who was Charlie’s recommendation for if anything should happen to him. [He told us,] ‘Steve Jordan’s your man,’” he continued.

“[Watt’s chose him] way, way back, and also, he’s been a friend of ours,” Richards added. “I’ve worked with Steve, so it was a kind of natural progression,” he continued. “It would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing on that, you know?”

Later, Jagger revealed that, while the album was mostly written at the end of 2022, two of its songs were recorded in 2019 and feature drumming tracks from Watts.

“There’s 12 tracks on the album, and most of them are Steve, but two are tracks we recorded in 2019 with Charlie. And so we used two of the tracks we recorded with Charlie before,” he said.

Wood detailed that the two songs in question appear back-to-back halfway through the record and are titled ‘Live By The Sword’ and ‘Mess It Up’. Additionally, with Bill Wyman performing bass on one of the songs, the band “have the original Rolling Stones rhythm section” back for a brief moment.

Watch the music video for The Rolling Stones’ brand new single, ‘Angry’, below.