The Rolling Stones announce Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers and more for BST Hyde Park support









As the band celebrate their sixth decade as The Rolling Stones they have returned to London to provide their adoring audiences with two special nights at Hyde Park. Delivered as part of the BST Hyde Park series, the legendary rockers have now announced their support acts for the two evenings.

On the 25th of June, 2022, the band will be amply supported by the current indie darling, Phoebe Bridgers and the laconic brilliance of The War on Drugs. meanwhile, on the band’s return on the 3rd of July, it will be Sam Fender and Courtney Barnett who provide ballast to the rockers’ rambunctious sets.

With such a big occasion to live up to, we can expect the Stones to be in full pomp and deliver a setlist full of classics such as ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Paint It Black’, ‘Tumbling Dice’, ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ and ‘Gimme Shelter’ but each night at Hyde Park they will include surprises from half a century’s worth of their classic hits. As always, when the Rolling Stones come to town, they rarely disappoint.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “As we look forward to the Summer in Hyde Park, we’re delighted to confirm that Sam Fender, Phoebe Bridgers, The War On Drugs and Courtney Barnett will be performing with The Rolling Stones at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.”

Elsewhere during the BST Hyde Park run, Adele will perform as will Pearl Jam, Duran Duran, Elton John and Eagles, making this perhaps the greatest summer of music the central London park has ever witnessed.

Below, catch a glimpse of The Rolling Stones’ visit to Hyde Park in 1969.