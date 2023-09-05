The Rolling Stones announce new studio album, ‘Hackney Diamonds’









The Rolling Stones have announced their first new studio album in 18 years. The record is titled Hackney Diamonds. As of yet, the details surrounding the album remain under wraps, but a further announcement is imminent.

The last release of original Rolling Stones music arrived in 2005 with A Bigger Bang. In 2016, the band returned to the studio to record the blues covers record, Blue & Lonesome, featuring tracks by their childhood heroes such as Little Walter, Magic Sam, Howlin’ Wolf and Willie Dixon.

In recent weeks, the band have teased a major announcement after their iconic logo was spotted projected on various global landmarks. Furthermore, with Keith Richards revealing that the band had been in the studio in recent years, the record comes as little surprise.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the group said in a statement.

They then shared the news that the core group – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – will be joined at an event in Hackney, London by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon who is set to interview the band about the album and the details of the record will all be revealed.

The event is set to be hosted live on YouTube so that an international audience can tune in. It is set to commence at 14:30 BST. The live stream comes with the tagline: “New album, new music, new era.”

Last year, while speaking on Apple Music’s The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special podcast, Richards, 80, was typically vague about the prospect of new material, but he’s never been known as a man of details.

Richards simply grumbled to host Matt Wilkinson that he “hopes” that the group will “have recorded some stuff by the end of the year”. Going on to add, “I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That’s what I do.”

The transition will be a strange one for the band as they’ll have to record without their beloved late drummer Charlie Watts. The album will be the band’s first since the tragic passing of their late drummer back in August, 2021. Richards touched upon that when he commented: “Oh, I cannot do this without Charlie’. But Charlie said to me, ‘You can do it with Steve [Jordan]. He can take my seat anytime’. And he talked me into it.”

While details might currently be slight, it has been hinted that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr may well feature on the album.