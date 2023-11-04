The role Anthony Hopkins will “never escape” from: “It changed everything for me”

Anthony Hopkins has a resume that is hard to compete with. Not only is he one of the finest stage actors of his generation, but he’s also starred in almost 100 feature films and countless TV appearances. Add to this that Hopkins has been recognised by royalty for his service to the arts, knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1993, claimed numerous fellowships and doctorates and became the oldest winner of the Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’ in 2021, and it is easy to see how Hopkins is regarded as one of the most complete performers around.

However, for many people, there is one role that will forever define the life and career of Anthony Hopkins: his portrayal of serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 movie The Silence of the Lambs.

Starring as the famous killer, Hopkins delivers a truly terrifying performance. Cold and utterly chilling, Hopkins is effervescent with menacing evil, slowly sizing up Clarice (played by Jodie Foster) as he helps her track down fellow serial killer Buffalo Bill.

Hopkins’ Lecter was a complex and menacing figure, exuding an eerie charm and intelligence that made him all the more terrifying. His portrayal was a masterclass in subtlety and restraint, as he conveyed Lecter’s menace through his calm demeanour and piercing eyes. The actor’s ability to switch between charm and sheer malevolence was truly remarkable, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

It would be a performance that granted him his first ‘Best Actor’ Oscar and secured the character’s place in the pantheon of iconic film villains. His portrayal set a standard for cinematic psychopaths and remains a testament to his immense talent as an actor. “I have an instinct for those kinds of people,” Hopkins said about the role. “They’re narcissists. I don’t know if that’s in me — I just understand them.”

However, even with such a storied career, Hopkins is aware of the weight such a role can have on one’s career and admitted that he’ll likely never have a more defining performance. “I’ll never escape from that guy,” Hopkins told AARP. “When I started reading The Silence of the Lambs script, I told my agent, ‘This is the part of a lifetime.’ It changed everything for me.”

The movie is now firmly thought of as one of the finest thrillers of the 20th century, a status it siply could not have reached without Hopkins’ impassioned and inch-perfect portrayal of a bonafide psychopath.