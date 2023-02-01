The release date confirmed for Matt Reeves' sequel of 'The Batman'









A release date for the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been confirmed following a meeting between the director and the co-heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. A new set of DCU films and series is reportedly set to be announced to the press this week.

Actor Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight on Friday, October 3rd, 2025. As part of a rebooted DC universe, Gunn also confirmed a spin-off series focusing on Colin Farrell’s Penguin, titled The Penguin, with filming starting next month. Reeves shared with Collider that the series will be tightly tied with The Batman. “There’s actually a whole little fabric of things we’re wanting to do, the way we’re doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be,” he said.

In addition, Reeves revealed that the upcoming sequel will anchor Bruce Wayne’s complex character as the story’s heart. “To me, the thing that I really feel is that I also believe that Rob [Pattinson] is so special in the role,” the director shared. “My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional centre of the story.”

He added: “Because a lot of times what happens is, after you do the first one, then suddenly other Rogues Gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat sort of character-wise, or emotionally.”

Gunn is reportedly pleased with Reeves’ vision of the highly anticipated sequel, meeting the high hopes placed upon it after a commercially and critically successful first release. “Matt is working on [The Batman sequel], which he thinks of as a Batman Crime Saga, which also includes [The Penguin] series, and it is its own thing,” the DC co-head revealed. “He’s hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. So our plan is for that to continue.”

The Batman-Part II will be coming to theatres as part of the new DC universe Friday, October 3rd, 2025.