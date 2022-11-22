The Queen song Brian May didn't think was "serious"









A Night at the Opera was the breakthrough album that Queen needed to ascend to the top of the rock world. Featuring an eclectic mix of genres and a string of classic songs like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘You’re My Best Friend’, the album was a massive hit. It allowed Queen to be taken seriously among rock’s elite, but one song couldn’t even be taken seriously within the band: Roger Taylor’s ‘I’m In Love With My Car’.

Played completely straight on the album, ‘I’m In Love With My Car’ was inspired by one of the band’s roadies and his infatuation with his Triumph TR4. Taylor recorded all of the instruments on the song’s demo, but when he presented a rough version to guitarist Brian May, Taylor didn’t exactly get the response that he was expecting.

“I made a sort of very rough demo of it, and I remember turning around to Brian and said, ‘What do you think of that?’” Taylor recalled in the Classic Albums episode focused on A Night at the Opera. “He looked at me and said, ‘You are joking, aren’t you? You’re joking.’ And I said, ‘No, Brian! I’m deadly serious! It’s about a car, and somebody who’s in love with it.”

For his part, May remembers being more amused that Taylor tried to pass the inspiration for the song onto someone else. “He’ll tell you it was written about someone else,” May explained in the same episode, “but we know the truth, don’t we, Rog? Roger was always into fast things: fast cars, etcetera, etcetera. It’s very tuneful, but of course, the vocal is the thing. The vocal is the song. That’s a very memorable piece of writing.”

‘I’m In Love With My Car’ was so beloved by Taylor that he lobbied for the track to be the B-side to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. The rest of the band agreed, and every time the single sold a physical copy, Taylor would get the same amount of money that Freddie Mercury did for writing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. In that way, ‘I’m In Love With My Car’ made Taylor a very rich man, and Taylor continued to perform the song up until 1981. Taylor later revived the song in Taylor Hawkins’ honour at the tribute concerts for the former Foo Fighters drummer.

Check out a live performance of ‘I’m In Love With My Car’ from 1981 down below.