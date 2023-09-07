The ‘Pulp Fiction’ easter egg hidden in Marvel movie ‘Captain America’









When we talk about blockbuster franchises, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) inevitably tops the list. It’s a behemoth of interconnected stories, with superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor becoming household names. The MCU is known for its intricate plotting, attention to detail and, of course, easter eggs for the devoted fans.

On the other side of the cinematic spectrum is Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, released in 1994. This isn’t just a film, it’s a cultural milestone – one whose success may very well have killed the concept of independent cinema as we used to know it. It broke from conventional storytelling to offer a non-linear narrative, blending crime, black comedy, and drama. With its iconic dialogue and unforgettable characters, like John Travolta’s Vincent Vega and Uma Thurman’s Mia Wallace, the film has achieved cult status.

So, what could the shiny, GCI-saturated, superhero-filled world of the MCU possibly have in common with the dark, gritty, post-modern universe of Pulp Fiction? The answer is Samuel L. Jackson, who bridges these two cinematic universes in a way that’s both unexpected and genuinely delightful.

In the sequel to Captain America, Jackson’s character Nick Fury seemingly meets his end, only to be revealed later as very much alive and kicking. However, during a scene where Captain America visits Fury’s “grave”, the headstone reads “Path of the Righteous Man – Ezekiel 25:17”. This is a direct reference to Jackson’s iconic character, Jules Winnfield, in Pulp Fiction.

In Tarantino’s movie, this verse is a crucial part of a pivotal scene where Jules confronts a group of young men who have crossed his boss. The room is tense, guns are drawn, and then Jules delivers this biblical passage in a manner that’s both chilling and charismatic. The words prelude a violent outcome, allowing the character to assert moral and psychological dominance over his enemies.

Or, as Jules later confesses, it’s “just a coldblooded thing to say” to someone before he completely riddles their body with bullets. Regardless of his reason, it’s one of the coolest and most cinematic sequences in one of the coolest and most cinematic movies to date. The monologue became one of Pulp Fiction‘s signature moments and solidified Jules as one of cinema’s most unforgettable characters.

Now, back to the MCU. The decision of Joe Russell, director of Captain America: Civil War, to include this easter egg wasn’t just a casual choice; it was an act of respect, a homage to Jackson’s earlier and much more iconic role. Jules is such a memorable character that not referencing him would feel like a missed opportunity – even, dare I say it, a form of cinematic sacrilege.

By slipping in this easter egg, Marvel’s filmmakers did more than offer a nod to Tarantino’s classic; they celebrated the crossover of pop culture and acknowledged the lasting impact that a single role can have across different films and genres. And, considering the countless influences on Pulp Fiction and the dozens of easter eggs that the film itself has hidden, it also adds a delicious layer of meta-narrative, where movies start winking at each other across the boundaries of their respective universes.