The “propaganda movie” Bob Dylan called “dishonest”









As one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of our time, Bob Dylan will always be synonymous with profound lyrics, a singular singing voice and a unique style that encapsulated the sentiments of a generation. However, beyond his music, Dylan’s association with the big screen shouldn’t be overlooked.

From his roles to his directorial ventures, the multi-talented artist has given cinema-goers a taste of his enigmatic self, with results as unpredictable as the man himself. Before his more direct forays into cinema, his first appearance on film was a documentary titled Don’t Look Back, released in 1966. But as with many things in Dylan’s life, there’s more than meets the eye.

In a candid interview with Playboy, the iconic musician opened up about the documentary that claimed to give a glimpse into his life. D.A. Pennebaker’s movie, according to Dylan, was less of an intimate portrayal and more of a skewed representation. He remarked, “Don’t Look Back was…somebody else’s movie.” He seemed taken aback by the focus and direction of the film. “I was shocked at what had been done. I didn’t find out until later that the camera had been on me all the time,” he revealed.

Elaborating on his reservations, Dylan expressed his distaste for how the film was put together. He stated that it was “documented from his [the director’s] personal point of view. The movie was dishonest; it was a propaganda movie.” The singer’s perception of the film’s inauthenticity stems from its one-dimensional portrayal.

According to him, the movie only scratched the surface, showing him “living in hotel rooms, playing the typewriter and holding press conferences for journalists” while entirely missing the broader context of his life and the tumultuous 1960s.

When asked if Don’t Look Back at least succeeded in capturing the frenetic nature of his tour, Dylan responded by downplaying his stardom at the time, saying, “I wasn’t really a star in those days, any more than I’m a star these days.” He further explained that he was grappling with understanding his own purpose during that period – Dylan was 23 at the time. Reflecting on the period the documentary was shot, the singer referenced his track The Times They Are A-Changin’ to indicate how early it was in his career, hinting at the premature nature of the documentary.

Dylan left a rather poignant and slightly melancholic reflection when asked about his awareness during that phase: “Well, look what I did after that. Look what I did after that. I didn’t really start to develop until after that. I mean, I did, but I didn’t. Don’t Look Back was a little too premature. I should have been left alone at that stage.”