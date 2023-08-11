The Prodigy cancel two performances following Maxim’s “temporary back injury”









Electro collective The Prodigy have been forced to cancel two festival dates this August following Maxim’s recent injury.

Dreambeach in Spain and Winchester’s Boomtown Festival are the two festivals in question. Both events are set to commence this weekend but are now seeking a replacement for The Prodigy after singer Maxim’s “temporary back injury”.

On August 10th, The Prodigy issued an update via social media, explaining that Maxim is currently recovering from injury. “The Prodigy have unfortunately been forced to cancel their upcoming headline festival performances at Dreambeach (ES) and Boomtown (UK) under doctor’s orders, as Maxim recovers from a temporary back injury,” the post read.

“This isn’t a decision the band take lightly and they apologise to all fans who are travelling to these shows. We will update everyone on his progress and future shows as soon as possible,” the announcement concluded.

In 2019, The Prodigy suffered the loss of their iconic frontman, Keith Flint, who committed suicide in 2019 aged 49. Following a series of setbacks related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the collective returned to the road in 2022.

“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend, Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time,” The Prodigy wrote in a public announcement following Flint’s death.

Liam Howlett, who founded the group in 1990, wrote on Instagram: “I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother Liam.”

