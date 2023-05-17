The Prodigy and Muse support campaign to save Brixton Academy









The Prodigy and Muse have thrown their support behind a new campaign to save Brixton Academy after it was previously announced the venue is facing indefinite closure.

On December 15th last year, a fatal crush tragically occurred at the South London venue ahead of a scheduled show by Asake. There was crushing outside the venue, which sadly claimed the lives of the mother of two, Rebecca Ikumelo, and security guard, Gaby Hutchinson, and caused serious injuries to numerous others.

Now, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have delivered their petition to Lambeth Council, which includes the backing of 20,000 representations, and over 100,000 signatures to the Change.org petition.

The Prodigy shared on social media: “Brixton Academy is our home. What happened there a few months ago was tragic and very serious lessons need to be learnt from it. It’s the venue that has been at the heart of our band, the one that we have played the most and where fans from all around the world come to see us play. It is super important that it’s able to continue to be a place that you can go and see bands play live. If you agree please, put your full support behind them, as we do.”

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, said: “We have been overwhelmed with the level of response to this campaign, with over 20,000 representations made by music fans to Lambeth Council with support from The Prodigy, Muse, Defected, NME, Mixmag, Music Week, Skunk Anansie and many more.”

He continued: “I have had hundreds of conversations with people on this campaign journey, across all walks of life, journalists, bankers, nurses, builders, baristas etc. about their experiences at the Academy. People are emotionally invested in this venue, and it’s clear they are not willing to give it up without a fight.”

Lambeth Council are yet to respond to the campaign.

