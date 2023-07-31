The Pretenders share new single, ‘The Love’









The Pretenders have released their new single, ‘A Love’. The track forms the second single ahead of their upcoming new album, Relentless, which is due for release on Friday, September 15th, 2023, via Parlophone.

Discussing the new work, lead vocalist Chrissie Hynde shared: “I suppose that’s the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album, in the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk of the Town’ or any of the mid-tempo ones over the years.”

She continued: “I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded, and cynical… ‘The Buzz’ on Hate for Sale visited the same theme.”

Their new record, Relentless, will mark The Pretenders’ twelfth full-length studio release, but their first with Parlophone. The first preview of the record, ‘Let the Sun Come In’, was released earlier this year.

On the album title, Hynde shared: “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know… to keep doing it.”

She continued: “I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if you should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit, and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of an artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

Listen to ‘A Love’, the second single from The Pretenders’ upcoming album Relentless, below.