The Pretenders announce details of new album ‘Relentless’









The Pretenders have announced details of their fourteenth studio album Relentless, set for release on September 1st through Parlophone. They have also shared the lead single ‘Let The Sun Come In’.

Of the album title, vocalist Chrissie Hynde said: “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know … to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

The forthcoming release is the second consecutive album by The Pretenders to be written by Hynde in collaboration with James Walbourne. Hynde said of their partnership: “We had developed this method of working remotely and it seemed like we just kept on doing it for this album. This is something that we’ve honed down to an art in the last few years. He always comes up with something I wouldn’t have thought of myself and I love surprises.”

The album’s closing track ‘I Think About You Daily’ features a string arrangement courtesy of Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, performed by 12 Ensemble. Hynde said of the collaboration: “I met Jonny a couple of times and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years.

“I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing, and we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised. So when we had the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily,’ he was first choice. Legend!”

Listen to ‘Let The Sun Come In’ below.