The Pretenders share ‘I Think About You Daily’ with Jonny Greenwood









The Pretenders have teamed up with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood for the new single 'I Think About You Daily'.

The new track has been taken from The Pretenders’ upcoming fourteenth studio album Relentless, set for release on September 15th through Parlophone. Greenwood scored a string arrangement for the single, which has been performed by 12 Ensemble. ‘I Think About You Daily’ is the closing track on the upcoming LP.

Of the collaboration, Chrissie Hynde said: “I met Jonny a couple of times, and we’re obviously big fans of him because he’s done some incredible music over the years. I saw him at the Phantom Thread première where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised.”

She added: “He also came down to see a Valve Bone Woe show we were doing in the basement of a Pizza Express. So when the idea of getting strings on ‘I Think About You Daily’, he was first choice. Legend!”

Meanwhile, Greenwood commented: “It was a genuine honour to score strings for Chrissie. The arrangement wrote itself because of THAT voice. She’s one of the greatest singers in popular music, and her continuing passion for creation was an inspiring experience from first the email to the last note of the recording.”

Ahead of the album release, The Pretenders have a busy summer season supporting Guns N’ Roses across Europe, including at Hyde Park in London and at Circo Massimo in Rome. They will then complete the tour in the United States.

Listen to ‘I Think About You Daily’ below.