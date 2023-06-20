The Pretenders announce secret Glastonbury show









With Glastonbury Festival weekend fast approaching, music fans are expecting performances from major headliners like Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses. In addition to the main performers, one of the premiere acts of the 1970s has announced plans to descend on the Worthy Farm field.

In a series of secret shows, The Pretenders have been announced as one of the performers at the event. The rock band, headed by Chrissie Hynde, has been known for such hits as ‘Brass in Pocket’ and ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

When talking about the prospect of playing the hallowed festival, Hynde has remained tight-lipped on their show. While there have been further details announced on their end, Hynde did praise the festival, earlier recalling to The Independent, “It’s always been there for most of our lifetimes. There has never been a festival like it anywhere else”.

Their set is set to take place at 7:45pm on Saturday and will take place on the Park Stage. The band have announced that they will also bring out some special guests during their set but have not disclosed any further details.

Rumours of The Pretenders taking up a slot at the famous festival began circling earlier today when the BBC webcam for the festival accidentally revealed the band’s name along with a set time.

Among the other acts rumoured to play a secret set at the festival is Foo Fighters, who is suspected to be the band labelled ‘The Churnups’. Though there has been no confirmation on the band’s part, it would be their first turn on the Glastonbury stage since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The news of The Pretenders taking the stage is also ahead of their new record Relentless, which is their first album since 2020’s Hate For Sale. Relentless is set to hit stores and streaming on September 1st, 2023.