Glastonbury Festival deny posters revealing the identity of The Churnups









Glastonbury Festival has shot down suggestions that teaser posters shown as part of the event’s online webcam have been made to reveal the identity of the band The Churnups, whose presence on the lineup has been a source of mystery.

When the full lineup was announced, the band appeared to be scheduled to play on the Pyramid Stage at 6:15pm on Friday, just before Royal Blood.

Now, a spokesperson for the festival has told NME that the posters have not been made with any intention of revealing the identity of the band.

BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Lauren Laverne recently discussed the speculation behind the mystery band during her radio show, expecting a full reveal of their identity.

“Right now, a band who – will they be there, who knows? I wonder,” she said, “But Here We Are is certainly the name of their new album. Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA…”

Laverne continued: “Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed”. Evidently, Laverne believes that the band might be the Foos, but there is also speculation that it could be the Britpop legends Pulp, given the similarity between the two names.

Recently, the poster on the webcam has been changed to read “nothing to see here!” which has only further anticipation for The Churnups to arrive at Worthy Farm.