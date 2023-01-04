The political foundations of Roger Waters









Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has been counted as one of the most heavily political musicians since he first broke through with the London band in the late 1960s. Never afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve or speak his truths, it was thanks to Waters’ position as Floyd’s creative director that the quartet were able to imbue their expansive form of prog-rock with authentic substance, separating themselves from everyone else entirely.

Their music might have had a distinctly celestial quality, but their lyrical themes were very much fixed in reality. Their songs were crammed with discussions of mental health, political oppression and capitalist critique. This proved remarkably refreshing amongst a landscape of guitar bands concerned with losing themselves in far-flung fantasy worlds.

In addition to using his music as a conduit for his beliefs, Waters has always followed up his words with unrelenting action. He has spoken out on various issues, including the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Brexit.

Naturally, though, this dedication to setting the world right has sometimes been the source of controversy. In 2018, he made headlines after somewhat humorously naming the then-President of Brazil, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, in a list of “neo-fascists” displayed on a big screen at a show in São Paulo, which drew a mixed response from the audience.

Despite the criticisms that some might direct at Waters for his brazen approach, he cannot be faulted for trying when so many of his peers are seemingly afraid to poke their heads above the parapet regarding politics. In a world where musicians, actors, sports personalities and a whole heap of folks in the public eye are regularly told to ‘stick to their respective fields’, Waters has never heeded their desire for action.

The source of Waters’ political fire has long been something fans have been interested in. When sitting down with The Talks, he revealed all, explaining that he’s been political since a young age, years before he was interested in music as a career. He credits his mother with showing him the way, as she was a Communist, whilst also mentioning the late philosopher Bertrand Russell as a significant influence.

Asked whether he’s always been “outspoken” with his politics, Waters said: “Well, speaking up about politics came long before the writing of songs if it’s part of your life and part of what you are and what you do… When I was 15, I was chairman of the Young Socialists in Cambridge, so I went on all the marches, I listened to Bertrand Russell making his speeches. Also, my mother was Communist until 1956, and we would go to political meetings in the evening.”

He continued: “I remember once my mum took me to the Friends Meeting House, you know, where the Quakers meet. It’s a Christian religious sect, and she said to me, ‘I can’t subscribe to their metaphysical meanings because I am a radical atheist. But never forget this: They are very, very good people.’ That’s a very important thing to teach a child. So it was inculcated into my political being that the only thing that was really important was to do the right thing.”

He then turned his attention to the inaction of other artists. Asked whether he wishes other musicians would be more politically engaged, Waters opined: “I don’t listen to today’s popular music, so I am not an expert. But it seems to me from what I have listened to, the main drift for most of the people that call themselves artists is completely narcissistic and completely consumer-orientated. They don’t touch any real part of their capacity to feel love or joy. That’s how it seems. And I am surprised by that. As far as my contemporaries, I am monumentally surprised how fucking scared my fellow musicians are to stick their heads out.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.