Roger Waters claims to be on a Ukrainian “kill list” following Russia comments









Former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters recently penned an open letter to Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, calling for her to instruct her husband to sue for peace with Russia. This move would essentially shake hands on current standings with Vladimir Putin to whom he also penned a letter.

Thus, his letter has since been condemned by many commentators who have criticised the ethics of acquiescing to a war criminal. However, the musician has said that the war crime accusations are “lies, lies, lies,” in a recent Rolling Stone interview.

He stated that he believes that his claims have put him on a Ukrainian kill list. While an extremist Ukrainian organisation are behind a website that lists supposed ‘enemies’, this site is by no means an official channel. Even the heavily condemned individuals behind it say that it is also merely a source of public “information for law enforcement authorities and special services.”

He claims that his decree that no war crimes have actually taken place comes from the fact that they have only been reported by Western media. “It’s exactly the obverse of saying Russian propaganda; Russians interfered with our election; Russians did that. It’s all lies, lies, lies, lies,” he told James Ball.

When pressed on the evidence contrary to his opinion, Waters states: “Don’t forget, I’m on a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government. I’m on the fucking list, and they’ve killed people recently.… But when they kill you, they write ‘liquidated’ across your picture. Well, I’m one of those fucking pictures.”

His controversial claims are based on the principle that “Russia should not have been encouraged to invade the Ukraine after they tried for 20 years to avoid it by suggesting diplomatic measures to Western governments.”

While his recent espousal might not have won him many fans, he is determined to ensure that his politics is heard no matter how disagreeable some people might find it.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.