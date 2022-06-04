The poem Grateful Dead's Robert Hunter wrote in tribute to Jerry Garcia









There was a chemistry that permeated every corner of the grateful Dead. No, not that one. While LSD may have been the drug of choice for the wild and wonderful San Francisco band, the truth is that they really vibed off one another more than any narcotic. The band had a cherishable connection with one another and their set of appreciative audiences known colloquially as Deadheads. On stage, the group would provide enough energy to charge each other up and send a bolt of classic rock into the abyss. But there was one connection that was perhaps stronger than the rest.

Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter represented the creative nucleus of the band. While Garcia, the band’s freewheeling guitarist, often operated as chief music maker for the group, Hunter was the band’s ultimate wordsmith. Crafting lyrics for some of Garcia’s most beloved tunes, the duo operated in tandem and delivered synchronicity that would elevate the jam band into something otherworldly. When Garcia passed away in 1995, Hunter paid tribute to the icon by writing a poignant poem, ‘Elegy for Jerry’.

In the annals of rock, he is a figure of unmatched pedigree. Founding member of the psychedelic motley crew Grateful Dead, Garcia’s 30-year stint in the band, from its inception in 1965 to its disbandment in 1995 (coinciding with his death), helped Garcia make a lasting impact on music and pop culture.

His role as bandleader of the Grateful Dead was just one of many musical endeavours he undertook in his prolific lifetime. Alongside longtime friend Merl Saunders, he founded the Saunders-Garcia Band in 1971. He also fronted the Jerry Garcia Band, Old and In the Way, the Garcia/Grisman and Garcia/Kahn acoustic duos, Legion of Mary and New Riders of the Purple Sage.

A defining feature of Garcia’s musicianship was long, sustained improvisations on stage with the Grateful Dead. Informed by the infamous ‘Acid Tests’ and typical of his stature as the godfather of the hippies, he believed that improvisation took the stress away from his playing. It allowed him to enact brilliant spur of the moment riffs that he would never have dreamt of attempting in a rigid, structured setting. “My own preferences are for improvisation, for making it up as I go along,” he once commented. “The idea of picking, of eliminating possibilities by deciding, that’s difficult for me”.

Hunter, Garcia’s longtime friend, captured the enigmatic artistry of the guitarist within his beautiful elegy poem. A year later, Hunter would pen a letter to his friend, where he offered his view on the year without him: The band decided to call it quits. I think it’s a move that had to be made. You weren’t exactly a sideman. But nothing’s for certain. Some need at least the pretence of retirement after all these years. Can they sustain it? We’ll see.”

Of course, the Dead have managed to continue on through various guises. However, nobody could argue they will ever be the same. Instead, they operate bereft of their leading man, Jerry Garcia. Below, read Robert Hunter’s beautiful poetic elegy for his friend, Jerry.

‘Elegy for Jerry’



Jerry, my friend,

you’ve done it again,

even in your silence

the familiar pressure

comes to bear, demanding

I pull words from the air

with only this morning

and part of the afternoon

to compose an ode worthy

of one so particular

about every turn of phrase,

demanding it hit home

in a thousand ways

before making it his own,

and this I can’t do alone.

Now that the singer is gone,

where shall I go for the song?



Without your melody and taste

to lend an attitude of grace

a lyric is an orphan thing,

a hive with neither honey’s taste

nor power to truly sting.



What choice have I but to dare and

call your muse who thought to rest

out of the thin blue air

that out of the field of shared time,

a line or two might chance to shine —



As ever when we called,

in hope if not in words,

the muse descends.



How should she desert us now?

Scars of battle on her brow,

bedraggled feathers on her wings,

and yet she sings, she sings!



May she bear thee to thy rest,

the ancient bower of flowers

beyond the solitude of days,

the tyranny of hours–

the wreath of shining laurel lie

upon your shaggy head

bestowing power to play the lyre

to legions of the dead



If some part of that music

is heard in deepest dream,

or on some breeze of Summer

a snatch of golden theme,

we’ll know you live inside us

with love that never parts

our good old Jack O’Diamonds

become the King of Hearts.



I feel your silent laughter

at sentiments so bold

that dare to step across the line

to tell what must be told,

so I’ll just say I love you,

which I never said before

and let it go at that old friend

the rest you may ignore.