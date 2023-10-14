The Pearl Jam song they never wanted to play live again









Pearl Jam have always prided themselves on being a live band before anything else. Before they had even made their mark in the studio, fans were flocking to the Seattle hopefuls because of their phenomenal work ethic onstage, with Eddie Vedder scaling the rafters and delivering the most dynamic performances to ever come out of Seattle. While Pearl Jam was more than happy to play anything for their fans, one of their more political didn’t go over that well.

In the aftermath of 9/11, though, countless bands were starting to air their grievances with the modern state of the world. Compared to the massive war George W Bush was putting the world into, artists like Bad Religion and Green Day were all throwing their hats into the ring, lobbing firm condemnation towards the administration.

Even though Pearl Jam would never shy about airing their grievances with the system in their songs, there were more than a few tracks on the album Riot Act where they decided to muzzle themselves a little bit. Still reeling after the death of a few of their fans at the famed Roskilde festival, the band treated raw wounds throughout the album, including the massive prayers for love on songs like ‘Love Boat Captain’.

As the album veers to a close, though, ‘Bu$hleaguer’ became one of the band’s firmest stances against the Bush administration. When talking about performing the song, Stone Gossard said that Eddie Vedder wanted to make sure that he made a negative comment about how America was at the time, recalling in Twenty, “Ed wanted to say his piece on the issue, and he wanted to do it in a way that was antagonistic”.

Hammering the point home when the band played live, Vedder often came out to the song wearing a Bush mask, clad in a pinup suit and taking drags on a cigarette. Playing the narcissistic leader of the free world, the show would culminate in Vedder impaling the mask on his microphone stand and letting the cigarette dangle between the lips of Bush’s face.

Although the track may have won over more than a few members of the audience, bassist Jeff Ament remembers how much hate they got one of the first times they played it, saying, “We were in a stadium show in Texas. I wanna say about three-quarters of the crowd fucking booed us. It really riled some of the band up, like, ‘we never want to play that song again’”.

Even though the band made it through the set bravely enough, Mike McCready remarked not feeling all that safe when he was onstage, recalling, “I remember there was a sheriff in the front row, and he was, like, showing me his badge. I mean, this was probably one of the worst eras in American history in my mind”.

Despite the crowds walking out or roaring their disapproval, Vedder welcomed the boos, thinking that the band should be able to take the ridicule just as much as they could take the adoration of the fans. While it may not have been fun, Ament later said that the band learned from the experience, saying, “That taught us that it’s okay to air your opinion and not be afraid to get booed every once in a while. It’s alright”.