The outrageous tongue scene in 'Venom 2' had to be toned down









The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 Marvel project Venom is out in theatres now, starring Tom Hardy as the titular character whose body hosts an extraterrestrial symbiote.

Like most Marvel films, there has been a disconnect between the critical responses and fans’ reception, but the film has already earned $127 million at the worldwide box office. Most of the positive comments about Venom 2 have revolved around Hardy’s visceral performance, which explores the duality of man.

While talking about the film, director Andy Serkis said: “The challenge with this was that we were looking at lots of things: family dysfunction, police brutality, LGBTQIA issues, being other, being outside. It’s having this fantastic canvas where you’re not being worthy or talking politics, you’re telling a story that is rooted firmly in our society, in our humanity.”

Adding, “Along the way, in this story, you see, you see death by lethal injection, you get these real-life vignettes of how we treat each other as human beings. And yet, you’ve got these fantastical symbiotic characters that looks so surreal and weird and otherworldly. And I just love that universe, of being able to have all of that and tell, hopefully, an entertaining but emotionally powerful story.”

CGI is obviously a huge part of Marvel productions, and it’s no different for Venom 2. In an interview with Variety, VFX Supervisor Sheena Duggal claimed that there was a lot of social media research done to placate fans: “I wanted to see what they wanted from this character and what behaviour and look was important to them. We wanted fans to be very happy with this.”

Duggal also revealed one particular scene that had to be toned down because it was too graphic. The sequence involved the antagonist Carnage tonguing someone to death. “We had to tone that back a bit,” Duggal explained. “He does it with a tentacle [in the comics], but I thought it would be fun to have him use his tongue to add that extra gruesome element.”

After the September premiere in London, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released earlier this month and is out in theatres now. Watch the latest trailer for the new Venom film below.

