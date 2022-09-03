The Osbournes returning to England and reality TV









Earlier this week, Ozzy Osbourne sat down for an interview with The Guardian, where he claimed that the prevalence of gun violence in the United States has caused him and his wife Sharon to move back to England for the first time in over two decades. Now, we’re learning that there’s a bit more promotional savviness involved as the Osbournes will chronicle their return in a new BBC reality TV series.

“Over twenty years ago, the Osbourne family left Britain for a life in the US and became the globe’s most iconic reality TV family when they threw open their doors of their LA home and let the world in – sharing their bizarre and hilarious life in the fly-on-the-wall show The Osbournes,” the official BBC announcement reads. “Now, the world’s most entertaining family are returning to their family home in the UK, pretty much as they left it all those years ago.”

The Osbournes was a major hit for MTV when the series first aired back in 2002. With Ozzy’s scatterbrained approach to everything from home security to his own children, the series was filled with plenty of warm feelings and lots of expletives. The new series, titled Home to Roost, will surely include more of the same.

“Home to Roost will document Ozzy and Sharon’s journey back to Britain, alongside Kelly and Jack’s efforts to support them, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire,” the announcement reads. “The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet – with everything from Sharon’s 70th birthday to Kelly’s soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy’s tour, and of course the big move itself.”

“This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humour, warmth and love,” the synopsis ends. The ten-part series doesn’t have an official release date, but the show will eventually drop sometime in 2023.

Check out highlights of the original series of The Osbournes down below.