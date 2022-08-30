Ozzy Osbourne: "I don’t want to die in America"









Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne has discussed his decision to move back to the UK from Los Angeles. Despite reports claiming that the decision to relocate was based on his health and California’s increasing taxes, for Osbourne and his wife Sharon, a significant moral choice has also been involved.

In a new interview with The Observer, Sharon revealed that the move has nothing to do with the former Black Sabbath frontman’s health but rather the state of America in general, with the regular occurrence of mass shootings and political division being the main factors that influenced their decision.

Ozzy also expanded on this point by revealing that he doesn’t want to be buried alongside other A-listers in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. “I knew people would think that [it was about Ozzy’s health],” Sharon said. “It’s not. It’s just time. America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now.”

Ozzy added: “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy. And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn. I’m English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we’ve got to go and live in Timbuktu, I’ll go. But, no, it’s just time for me to come home.”

The pair also revealed that they have grand ideas for their Buckinghamshire estate when they arrive. Given Ozzy‘s fascination with bats, they’ve applied to install bat boxes on the property as he looks to aid the creatures and protect them from predators and the weather. He’s also fitting the mansion with a new recording studio and a “rehabilitation wing” for his health.

