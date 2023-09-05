“Nothing is off limits”: The Osbournes announce new podcast









The much-loved Osbourne family unit has released a trailer and two teaser videos for their upcoming podcast.

‘The Osbournes Podcast’ will return after a five-year hiatus on September 12th, following on from 2018’s first season. Featuring Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack, fans can expect 20 episodes of the family chatting about a whole host of topics like the paranormal, pop culture, and (naturally) satanic sex cults.

“It’s not like a TV show,” Kelly told Rolling Stone. “We can say, do, whatever we want.” Sharon echoed that sentiment, promising “nothing is off limits” on their show.

As well as their own individual episodes, the family will speak to a number of guests like Margaret Cho, Melissa Rivers, and Adam Corolla. Ozzy’s sees him unite with Billy Morrison, chatting about Black Sabbath and aliens.

“The podcast is a way of giving people what they want without giving people all of us,” Kelly says. Referencing their hit reality show, she said: “We’re still very open, but it’s not like having a camera in your face the whole time. So we really, really enjoy it.”

“It’s just so natural for us just to talk all the time,” Sharon says. “So why not do a podcast? I made a living out of talking and getting myself into trouble, so I might as well continue,” she joked.

This comes after the announcement The Osbournes will be returning to television, with Home To Roost set to air sometime this year.

You can watch the teaser trailer for their podcast below: