The Orielles announce new EP ‘The Goyt Method’









Manchester-based The Orielles have announced details of their forthcoming EP, The Goyt Method, released on May 26th through Heavenly Recordings.

The band said in a statement of the new “experimental” EP: “Our concept for The Goyt Method was birthed from our interest in cybernetics, improvisation and experimental electronic music. We wanted to zoom out of Tableau and disconnect all the pieces, rearranging them in new ways to create variations of songs, which encapsulate the whole record. We left this part of the process completely down to chance, adopting an online roulette wheel to choose our stems. This way of creating music was familiar to us from spending a lot of time remixing and record collecting, gaining an invested interest in deep listening and avant-garde electronic music”.

“The name itself comes from the initial location in which we remixed with Joel Patchett, a wintery and freezing cold Goyt Mill. From here, we coined the term ‘Goytism’ or ‘to Goyt’ which was basically our way of describing the process of repurposing and resampling acoustic sounds through digital production, making them unrecognisable from their original source.”

The Orielles concluded: “The photograph on the sleeve was taken in winter 2020, our first visit to the Mill studio, our first Goyt session.”

The new release follows their debut live album, Live at Stoller Hall, recorded in Manchester. Far Out’s review noted: “By moving away from their indie rock roots on Tableau, The Orielles highlighted that their true talents lie in a much more loosely-defined setting. With no limits imposed on their creativity, their experimentation paid off. On Live at Stoller Hall, the band continue their journey towards a new direction, using a live setting to evolve their sound even further.”

Watch the video below for the new track ‘Tableau 002’.