The ‘Oppenheimer’ New York red carpet event cancelled in strike solidarity









On Thursday, July 15th, SAG-AFTRA announced a strike while the London premiere of Oppenheimer was taking place. Subsequently, the cast and crew walked out in solidarity.

Now, Universal has announced that the movie’s New York red carpet, which was planned for Monday, July 17th, has been cancelled in further support.

Christopher Nolan’s movie has been highly anticipated, with its release day falling on July 21st alongside Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Leading up to its widespread release, the film has screened in Paris and London, although the latter was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike decision.

It was reported that stars such as Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr had all walked out of the premiere.

SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) decided to strike following the WGA strikes, calling for better working conditions and fair pay.

The union contains over 160,000 actors, with strike rules meaning they cannot promote their movies. Therefore, the strike will significantly impact the industry for the foreseeable future.

Universal released a statement about their decision to cancel the Oppenheimer premiere. “In support of the ongoing SAG strike, the filmmakers of Oppenheimer will not be proceeding with the NY premiere as originally planned and will instead screen the movie to celebrate the crew and craftspeople who contributed to making this landmark film.”