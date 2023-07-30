The only number one song Neil Young has ever had









Neil Young was always something of an unlikely mainstream star. The Canadian singer-songwriter was a folkie at heart, only having come down to the United States once rock and roll became his calling. Young was at the forefront of the psychedelic rock explosion, but he didn’t always seem all that interested in the genre. Instead, he leaned into country, blues, and hard-edged rock music – genres that didn’t always produce pop hits.

And yet there Young was, sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 pop charts with his 1972 single ‘Heart of Gold’. A yearning and stark look at finding meaning in life, ‘Heart of Gold’ still had enough of a mainstream sheen on it that Young could ride all the way to number one. Thanks to his work with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, Neil Young was already one of the most famous rock stars in the world. With ‘Heart of Gold’, he was an honest-to-god superstar.

But being a pop superstar was the last thing that Young wanted to be. “This song put me in the middle of the road,” Young famously wrote in the liner notes to his 1977 compilation album Decade. “Traveling there soon became a bore so I headed for the ditch. A rougher ride but I saw more interesting people there.”

Even Bob Dylan was sick of ‘Heart of Gold’. The legendary singer-songwriter had frequently seen himself compared to Young, but it was usually Young who was accused of ripping off Dylan. Now that Young took the acoustic guitar/harmonica/folk song blend to number one, Dylan couldn’t help but feel a bit jealous over Young’s success, especially since Dylan had never managed to snag a number one hit of his own.

“The only time it bothered me that someone sounded like me was when I was living in Phoenix, Arizona, in about ’72 and the big song at the time was ‘Heart of Gold’,” Dylan told Spin Magazine in 1985. “I used to hate it when it came on the radio. I always liked Neil Young, but it bothered me every time I listened to ‘Heart of Gold.’ I think it was up at number one for a long time, and I’d say, ‘Shit, that’s me. If it sounds like me, it should as well be me.'”

Despite the position it put him in, Young never fully abandoned ‘Heart of Gold’. The song remained a key part of his live performances, often acting as the centrepiece of his acoustic sets. When Young returned to the live stage for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2023, ‘Heart of Gold’ was dutifully performed. Young seems to have found an understanding with ‘Heart of Gold’, even if he never cared much for what it did for him.

Check out ‘Heart of Gold’ down below.