The one ‘Freaky Friday’ scene Quentin Tarantino said was “genius”









The director of the 2003 Disney movie Freaky Friday, Mark Waters, has revealed that the legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is a great fan of his body-swapping comedy.

Starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the film tells the story of a mother and daughter who are forced to live each others’ lives after waking up in opposite bodies. A remake of the 1976 film of the same name by director Gary Nelson, the contemporary version of Freaky Friday is something of a cult classic, finding great success on home media following its theatrical release.

Of the many beloved moments in the film, fans will remember when Lohan’s character Anna performs the song ‘Take Me Away’ with her band during the battle of the bands competition in House of Blues.

Well, it turns out fans of the scene weren’t alone, with the Pulp Fiction director also being fond of the musician moment.

During a feature with The Hollywood Reporter, Waters explained: “I love the House of Blues sequence just because it was kind of this big thing in my mind, building up to it, this thing I pitched about the Battle of the Bands. It was a lot of people, a lot of moving parts and to have it come together like it did was super cool”.

Continuing, he exclaimed: “One time, I got cornered at a party by Quentin Tarantino, who outlined in great detail shot by shot that sequence of the House of Blues to me. He was like outlining why it was a genius scene and a perfect ending for the movie, and I was like, ‘This is cool man. Quentin Tarantino was like, fan-geeking me’”.

Take a look at the Freaky Friday scene that Tarantino loved below.