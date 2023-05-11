Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reunite for ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel









Disney have a sequel for Freaky Friday in the works, and both of its original stars, Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, are set to reprise their roles. As of yet, the plot details surrounding the follow-up film are slim, but we know that Elyse Hollander will be in charge of writing the script.

The 2003 film is actually already a remake. The first film adaptation of Mary Rogers’ 1972 novel arrived in 1976. But the Lohan and Curtis version, which written by Heather Hach and Leslie Dixon with Mark Waters directing, had become arguably the best known.

Discussing their film with the New York Times, Lohan said, “Freaky Friday felt different because I was going through all of the phases of a 16-year-old. This was the era of Avril Lavigne and punk, and I wanted to experience it. We did white stripes in my hair. I put [colourist] Tracy Cunningham through hell because I took my nice red hair and just bleached it.”

Curtis then told of the thing that starring in the film taught her about parenting. She said, “Suspend the judgment, open the ear, listen more. Also, as a parent, we’re sizing up all the time: shoes, clothes, foods. It’s all future thought. My lesson from Freaky Friday was to be where your feet are.”