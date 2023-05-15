The one actor Sylvester Stallone refuses to work with









When it comes to Hollywood in the 1980s, there are a few names that can pretty much sum up the era better than the major action heroes of the time, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Harrison Ford and Sylvester Stallone. Whilst each of these stars had their part to play in the curation of cinematic culture throughout the decade, Stallone arguably had the biggest influence, releasing such classics as First Blood and Rocky IV.

Indeed, Stallone’s ascension from being a homeless New York City resident to being a world-famous actor and director is the embodiment of the American dream. Banking on the film being a critical and commercial success, Stallone put considerable effort into the release of Rocky in 1976, eventually earning three Academy Awards for the movie, including ‘Best Picture’, catapulting the actor to massive acclaim.

Predictably, as Stallone’s star persona grew, the actor began appearing in a great number of ensemble casts, appearing in Escape to Victory in 1981 with Michael Caine, Pelé, Bobby Moore and Max von Sydow, as well as Demolition Man many years later, in 1993, with Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock. Many years before the release of these movies, however, way back before the release of Rocky, Stallone sparked a toxic relationship with one unlikely star.

The year was 1973, and Stallone was preparing to feature alongside the popular Hollywood heartthrob Richard Gere in a movie called The Lords of Flatbush. During production, Stallone took a lunch break in the back of a car, Gere came to join him with a half chicken, but when this dripped on the former’s thigh, the Rocky star lashed out and threw Gere out of the car, forcing an instant feud.

Speaking about the incident many years later, Stallone explained: “The original part of Chico, which was played by Perry King, was originally supposed to be played by Richard Gere, but we never hit it off…I elbowed him in the side of the head and basically pushed him out of the car…The director had to make a choice: one of us had to go, one of us had to stay. Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me”.

The feud didn’t end here either, with a bizarre rumour being sparked many years later that Gere had to be rushed to hospital after getting a gerbil up his rectum, with the actor in subject believing it was Stallone who started it.

Many years later, following the very public divorce between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, this rivalry reared its head once more, with the actors coming to blows regarding the beloved ‘Queen of Hearts’ at a party for Elton John. Opposing the idea of Gere getting close to Diana, Stallone took Gere outside, where their scuffle had to be broken up by the host of the party, leading the Rocky star to leave.

Thankfully for Stallone and Gere, the duo have never crossed paths again in the industry, working on very different sides of cinematic tastes.