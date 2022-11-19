







There’s a reason why the nickname for Hollywood is Tinseltown, with the industry being one of glitz, glamour and supposed class. Home to such historical icons as Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando, James Dean and Robert De Niro, the Los Angeles HQ of showbiz is a place where dreams of fame are realised and illuminated by golden spotlights and the roars of adoring fans.

Of course, this is the idealistic version of Hollywood that the American film industry purports, with the reality being that the movie business is far more cut-throat and petulant. Whilst history has made way for countless screen icons, it has also made way for multiple feuds between warring creatives, leading to productions being slowed or entirely ceased, thanks to bulging egos and eccentric personalities.

Such has led to headline-grabbing news of actors being fired from movie sets across the years, where directors and producers simply cannot take the demands of the performer any longer. With that being said, however, some of the entries on our following list of five actors who were fired on set weren’t all fired for their attitude, with some merely not being right for the role after further inspection by the production team.

Looking back at the actions of some of the greatest and most peculiar screen stars of modern cinema, take a look at our list of five actors who were booted off their own productions below.

Five actors who were fired on set:

Dennis Hopper

Recognised as one of the greatest and most eccentric creatives of the late 20th century, Dennis Hopper is known for his villainous turn alongside Keanu Reeves in the iconic action movie Speed and David Lynch’s 1986 classic Blue Velvet. In 1998, the actor was also due to play the role of Christof in Peter Weir’s The Truman Show, the omnipotent mastermind behind the titular reality show.

Whilst he initially impressed on set, Weird and the producers found his portrayal difficult, and allegedly he kept forgetting his lines. As a result, he was fired, and Ed Harris made the character iconic.

Jean-Claude Van Damme

The beloved Belgian action star and martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme, made a name for himself in the wild cinematic world of the 1980s, making such classics as Bloodsport and Kickboxer. His biggest role of the decade would’ve been in the 1987 movie Predator, starring alongside the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers; the problem was that Van Damme would be playing the titular villain.

Unaware that the role wasn’t a speaking part and that it largely just involved stunt work, Van Damme was allegedly furious, spending only a short amount of time on set in the clunky rubber suit only to be fired and replaced by Kevin Peter Hall.

Harvey Keitel

Despite being regarded as one of the better films of Francis Ford Coppola’s impressive filmography, Apocalypse Now was marred by consistent issues on set. Tropical weather, poor financing and a tumultuous cast all added to the feeling that the film may well and truly be cursed before it ever reached the big screen. However, thankfully, the movie came together and became the iconic picture it is.

One of the most memorable pieces of the film was Martin Sheen’s effortless portrayal of Captain Willard. However, the lead role was originally worked on by Harvey Keitel. The commanding actor was fired on set by Francis Ford Coppola after the two men experienced a tense working relationship during which Keitel’s creative suggestions were routinely turned down. In an interview with Jason Matloff, Keitel explained: “Long-term, [Coppola] didn’t really give in [to my suggestions] because if he had understood the real value of my contribution — having the experience of three years as a Marine Corps rifleman, squad leader, fire team leader—the separation wouldn’t have happened.”

Martin Sheen may have encountered his own trials and tribulations during the filming – he suffered a heart attack – but he overcame those issues to put in a career-defining performance, and his friend Harvey Keitel didn’t hold a grudge for too long. “We’re grown men now, and we’re certainly friends,” noted Keitel.

Richard Gere

A smile that could melt a thousand cold hearts, Richard Gere’s rise to fame was largely built on two fundamental pillars. Firstly, he was a pure unadulterated dream boat and, secondly, the man seemed to be incredibly likeable. It makes it curious then, that he was fired while on the set of The Lords of Flatbush.

The 1974 movie isn’t the most celebrated picture of the 20th century, so Gere may well have dodged a bullet. The feature film, set in Brooklyn, would see Gere star opposite Sylvester Stallone and Henry Winkler as part of a leather-clad gang. However, his real-life feud with Stallone would see the actor booted off the production.

“The original part of Chico, which was played by Perry King, was originally supposed to be played by Richard Gere, but we never hit it off,” Stallone said, speaking to Ain’t It Cool News in 2006. But the real moment of explosion happened when Gere accidentally spilled his lunch on Stallone: “I elbowed him in the side of the head and basically pushed him out of the car,” Stallone said. “The director had to make a choice: one of us had to go, one of us had to stay. Richard was given his walking papers and to this day seriously dislikes me.” Honestly, this story just makes us like Richard Gere even more. Who would’ve thought Rocky Balboa could be such a diva?

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore’s lead role in 2018’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? seemed to be assured until the feature film’s screenwriter and original director, Nicole Holofcener, decided otherwise. In 2019, Moore revealed that she couldn’t bring herself to watch the movie as her removal was still “too painful” despite not holding any resentment toward the film’s eventual lead Melissa McCarthy.

“I think she didn’t like what I was doing,” Moore said of the director. “I think that her idea of where the character was, was different than where my idea of where the character was, and so she fired me.”