







Only devoted Arctic Monkeys fans truly grasp the band’s profound connection to Sheffield’s culture. Hailing from the vibrant Yorkshire city, they’ve cultivated a legacy steeped in northern influences, and their hometown takes great pride in being the birthplace of one of the biggest indie rock bands.

In truth, Sheffield boasts a remarkable musical heritage that has organically evolved over the years. The city has not only nurtured numerous influential artists and bands but is also home to iconic venues like The Grapes, The Leadmill, and The Boardwalk, which have all played pivotal roles in the musical journeys of many artists.

The latter, in particular, made a significant contribution to Sheffield’s music scene dating back to the 1960s when it was known as the Black Swan, or the Mucky Duck, as the locals would call it. This historic venue witnessed the performances of several renowned bands, such as AC/DC and Genesis. Notably, The Clash also made their debut appearance at The Boardwalk, sharing the stage with the Sex Pistols and Buzzcocks.

Years later, as a young, aspiring musician, Arctic Monkeys’ charismatic frontman Alex Turner worked as a barman in The Boardwalk, which became such an integral part of his story that it inspired the name of their first demo collection, Beneath The Boardwalk. These recordings were all burnt onto CDs and given away at the band’s gigs for free, which were then spread online in 2004.

“There’s a guy who has come along to film us — two guys, actually; one of them is the main guy who put the songs on the Internet,” Matt Helders recalled in 2005. “So the fans just used to send them to each other, which didn’t bother us because we never made those demos to make money or anything. We were giving them away free anyway — that was a better way for people to hear them. And it made the gigs better because people knew the words and came and sang along. We can’t complain about it.”

Clearly, The Boardwalk worked its magic on up-and-coming bands, channelling its magical energy into the rising force that manifested within Arctic Monkeys, akin to the impact it had back in 1976 with The Clash. Of course, this was when it was The Black Swan, but even though the venue would undergo several name changes and transformations before its demise, it remains a staple of Sheffield’s music scene.

In recent years, the significance of historic venues has often been overlooked, as newer generations tend to forget the hidden treasures within cherished cities. Nevertheless, their enduring importance in cultural heritage remains steadfast: while younger people may have more than enough digital resources to unearth the golden oldies, the true essence of these storied histories can be difficult to grasp without tangible archives. The Boardwalk stands as one of the few remaining symbols of cultural institutions, and even as a ghost, it refuses to fade into obscurity.