How Sheffield’s music scene found a home in one vintage store community









Strolling through Sheffield city centre today, amid a captivating tapestry of charismatic independent shops and warm, welcoming faces, there’s an undeniable sense of something grander at play. Like a sage storyteller, the city whispers its most enchanting secrets as you meander past its cherished treasures, each a unique gem waiting to be discovered.

Nestled amongst other vibrant Northern cities, Sheffield exudes an irresistible charm that captures your interest from the moment you arrive. However, what sets this city apart is its distinctive laid-back vibe, a rare quality that coexists harmoniously with its renowned musical heritage.

This is a heritage that spans decades. Long before Meadowhall emerged as a beloved destination in the 1990s, the city centre itself reigned supreme – locals flocked there for high-street shopping, friends revelled in nights out, and generations of residents made the surrounding area their home, drawn by the convenience of a seamless commute.

A captivating journey unfurls as you venture down Division Street, where vintage stores, bars, and restaurants form a charming ensemble of the city’s favourites. Within this lively scene, a hidden gem awaited on Carver St – Freshmans Vintage Store, the longest-running thrift shop in Sheffield and a sanctuary for all who seek the allure of retro fashion and timeless treasures.

For years, Freshmans was the heart at the centre of the city’s bustling music scene. More than just a vintage store, it was a community and one that loyal customers – some with big names in music – consistently flocked back to. “You’d got all the independence there,” says Louisa Froggatt, the proud owner of Freshmans. “It was always a very open community space,” she says. But perhaps most surprising is that Louisa recently made the decision to close Freshmans’ high street store, opting to go out on a high and look back at all of those wonderful years.

At 19 years old, Louisa made her start at the store, quickly becoming exposed to just how much of a shining beacon it was for musicians, big and small. She says that of the many reasons why musicians during the early years were particularly drawn to Freshmans was because it was one of the first places to celebrate embracing self-expression.

“Layton Williams bought his first skirt from me. He came to the store, and I was like, ‘get on that’,” she says. In the 1980s and ’90s, this kind of attitude was central to a thriving music scene – topped off with an inherently personal approach, Freshmans quickly became the place to go at the intersection of fashion and music.

(Credits: Far Out / Freshman’s Vintage Store)

When Louisa first started working at Freshmans, the place was under its original owner, “vintage king” Paul Lincoln, who already had some big names in his circles, including the likes of Jarvis Cocker and Richard Hawley. “And so, from early on, there was this kind of music, fashion scene being created,” says Louisa, “anybody who was a little bit different went in there.”

Another renowned figure deeply connected to the store is none other than the illustrious Arctic Monkeys. Their lead vocalist, the charismatic Alex Turner, once strolled into the store as a passionate teenager, dropping off his CV, which apparently just stated how much he loves music.

But the connection goes way deeper than that, starting with one of Louisa’s managers, who actually went on to become the band’s touring manager. “Geoff Baradale went down to that first gig they did to get signed,” she says. “Some of the first gigs they did, they’re wearing borrowed Freshmans stuff – the leather jackets and stuff.”

But Sheffield has changed since those days, not entirely for the better, but there’s still that homely je ne sais quoi. “There used to be so many cool places, like Boardwalk,” says Louisa. “Arctic Monkeys played there, and Alex Turner used to work in there.”

The impact of Arctic Monkeys on the city is still very much present. The band recently played a couple of shows at the city’s Hillsborough Park. When they’re in town, the already-simmering vibrance of the city comes to the fore, and you can feel the space brimming with excitement. When Turner returns to the city, he often makes sure to visit the store to reconnect with an old friend. Louisa discusses the last time they met – and how, even during off days, the unexpected side to Sheffield comes out and reminds you of home.

“I looked up, and Alex Turner’s marched in with [his girlfriend] Louise. I turned to the member of staff and said, ‘Alex Turner’s here’, trying to keep her calm. I went over to him and asked how he was doing, and he said, ‘[Louise] wanted to come to my favourite vintage shop, so I brought her in here’. I told him I still had his CV and that he could still come and work here if he wanted, and I asked how Geoff was. We had a bit of banter, and that was it, really.”

(Credits: Far Out / Freshman’s Vintage Store)

Even in recent years, Freshmans still does well to leave its mark on new generations of aspiring musicians. Louisa says that new bands are coming in looking for their new look. “Their looks are being created by me, in a way,” she says. It’s amazing because “one doesn’t work without the other”.

Louisa’s story is such a uniquely fascinating entity in itself, and it makes sense as to why her decision to close the store entirely wasn’t one that was taken lightly. Whatever the weather, Sheffield will always be a forerunner in the music scene – artists like Arctic Monkeys continue to contribute significantly to its booming economy – but a deeper dive into its complex musical history reveals its previous pioneers.

Ultimately, Freshmans and other cultural contributors transcend their surface roles, embodying a much more profound significance. For Louisa, their influence went beyond mere appreciation for music; it intertwined the adoration musicians have for fashion, effectively eradicating societal barriers. Embracing one’s musical identity becomes an act of powerful physical expression, and often, the perfect garment serves as a transformative gateway to self-discovery and creative liberation.

“I’ve always been really, really into music. I’ve collected vinyl over the years,” says Louisa. “Music’s a massive part of my life. So talking about the music scene and Sheffield is perfect for me because it also helps me to remember what I’ve offered to Sheffield.” And what she’s offered Sheffield is clear; helping people to feel seen and appreciated is priceless. Beyond music, Freshmans offered people a safe space – an opportunity to befriend someone and become a part of a community that celebrates differences.

Like dust in the wind, Freshmans’ legacy and imprint on the music industry will no doubt continue to inspire more generations of music lovers to come. Louisa already speaks of some exciting opportunities at the foot of her new chapter, but for now, she’s OK with processing the tumultuous years that came before.

(Credits: Far Out / Freshman’s Vintage Store)