The Oasis song that Noel Gallagher despises: “I hate it so much”









After Noel Gallagher delivered the lead vocals for the first time with Oasis in 1996 on ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, it would be four years before he rose to the task again. While his first effort created a classic, his second attempt as lead vocalist on ‘Sunday Morning Call’ returned less favourable results.

The track appeared on the band’s fourth album, Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants, which marked a stark departure from their previous sound, and cemented the end of Britpop. Culture had moved on from Definitely Maybe, and Oasis also didn’t want to stay in the same lane forever. They recruited producer Mike ‘Spike’ Stent to replace Owen Morris, and he helped move their sound into psychedelic territory.

However, the slow-paced ‘Sunday Morning Call’ strayed away from the album’s theme and felt like an attempt to replicate the band’s earlier hits but without the charm. Speaking about the song at the time, Noel told Uncut: “Sunday Morning Call’ and ‘Where Did It All Go Wrong?’ – they’re the most factually correct on the record, because they’re about certain real people who I know, but who, obviously, remain nameless”.

Gallagher added: “People who used to always turn up on my fucking doorstep, but at ungodly hours of the morning – and these are proper, well-off, rich, famous people, quite young. And they’d be running you through their drug and booze hell, and they ultimately think that to sort all this out they just write a cheque made payable to The Priory clinic, and six weeks later everyone’s going to come up smelling of roses.”

While it has been long speculated that Kate Moss is the song’s subject, Noel has never confirmed this. ‘Sunday Morning Call’ isn’t a track that Gallagher likes to think about, and if it was up to him, it would be erased from the history of Oasis. Despite Gallagher’s animosity towards the track, it was a chart hit for Oasis and reached number four in the United Kingdom. However, it was only played 27 times by Oasis before they retired the song in 2000.

When asked by Radio X in 2021 about his least favourite song by the band, Gallagher didn’t need to hesitate before saying ‘Sunday Morning Call’. In his expletive-laden explanation, Noel said: “Because it’s shit. I hate that song. I hate it so much [that] I left it out of the Oasis singles album. That’s how much I fucking hate it. And I wrote it.”

In fact, the whole of Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants is a source of regret for Noel. “We should have never made ‘Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants’. I’d come to the end. At the time, I had no reason or desire to make music. I had no drive. We’d sold all these fucking records and there just seemed to be no point,” he told Grantland in 2011.

Gallagher added: “I went ahead and did it, even though I had no inspiration and couldn’t find inspiration anywhere. I just wrote songs for the sake of making an album. We needed a reason to go on a tour.”

Listen below to ‘Sunday Morning Call’.