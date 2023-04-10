The Oasis song Bono wishes he wrote: “It belongs to us”









In recent years, Noel Gallagher has become the leading fanboy of the Bono appreciation club. He has even recognised that given the divisive nature of U2, that many would actually title him a Bono apologist. “If you don’t get it,” the swagger Manc songwriter proclaims, “more fool you.”

Evidently, this love-in flows both ways. While Noel Gallagher might “get a bit frustrated when people are like ‘I don’t like U2’,” his brother included, Bono has also purveyed the magnitude of Oasis that some dismiss as lacking depth. And from the outside in, if there is one thing that truly bonds them, it is that they are old-school rock stars in the traditional definition of the term.

This is perhaps why Bono wishes he wrote the Oasis classic ‘Live Forever’ – a song he says is about the thrills of life in a band. In an open letter to Noel Gallagher in which he wrote about the Britpop classic, Bono said: “I think you’re the same as me, we see things they’ll never see’ I don’t know what this song is about… I don’t want to know. I know you wrote this song but it belongs to me… well, it doesn’t really, it belongs to us… or anyone who was ever in a band.”

He continued: “Cause whatever you say, this song is about being in a band. And it’s us against the world…a very different feeling from me against the world. The last gang in town versus the man alone. I love the singing and the playing and the lyric and Liam and Noel and Tony and the two Pauls… I love it all… and now I don’t need to live forever as much.” Concluding that it lies among the songs he wishes he wrote.

As for the mystery of what it is about, Bono is half-right in opining that it’s about life in a band. Or rather it is about life in certain bands. “It was written in the middle of grunge,” Noel told NME, “and Nirvana had a tune called ‘I Hate Myself And I Want To Die’. I was like, ‘I’m not f–king having that,’ Kids don’t need to hear that nonsense. Here was a guy who had everything and was miserable about it. We had f–k all, and I still thought getting up in the morning was the greatest f–king ever.” So, from his perch as a roadie for Inspiral Carpets.

It is also both Oasis brothers’ favourite Oasis track. As Liam told Q in 2008: “I think the words still mean something powerful. You talk about Oasis capturing a spirit, and I think that song is how a lot of people feel when they’re down on their luck. I think I first heard it in the Boardwalk in Manchester when our kid (Noel Gallagher) was trying it out. Even when we’re starting it now I always feel like we’re going to perform our best version of it. It makes me think of me mam. And it’s the song that makes me feel I have the best job in the band. I may not have written it but I get to sing it. It’s weird cos it’s outlasted other tunes.”

And Noel later gave his own testimony when he told Q in 2011: “With every song that I write, I compare it to The Beatles. I’ve got semi-close once or twice, with ‘Live Forever,’ for example… the solo on that is one of the greatest things in rock music.”