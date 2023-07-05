The nightmare tour that caused Blondie to break-up









For years, Blondie seemed indestructible. The Debbie Harry-fronted outfit was a hit-making factory that had gone from playing sweaty nightclubs to sports stadiums in a handful of years, and the good times seemed like they would never end. However, in 1982, everything fell apart within months, and Blondie were no more.

Most bands split up due to infighting, which makes their position untenable, or due to dwindling record sales, leading to them being dumped by their label. With Blondie, a number of problems reared their ugly head at the same time, leaving the group with no choice but to part ways.

Blondie were still flying relatively high from a commercial standpoint, even though there wasn’t a hit single on their final album, The Hunter. While the LP didn’t meet their previous standards, it still sold somewhat strongly worldwide and was even certified gold in Australia. Prior to the recording of the album, though, the problems started to appear in Blondie when they decided to start work without bassist Frank Infante, who had slowly drifted away from the group.

Understandably, Infante was angered by his dismissal and began legal proceedings against his employers, who were forced to reinstate him to his position. Although he contributed to the album, Blondie replaced him with session musician Eddie Martinez for the subsequent tour.

At the time, Chris Stein had also become seriously ill, but he had yet to discover that he was suffering from pemphigus, and the tour only further deteriorated his health. Everything was collapsing around Harry’s eyes, and Blondie decided to disband immediately before they had completed their scheduled run of dates.

During an interview with Virgin Radio in 2019, Harry said, “Yeah, I guess so”, when she was asked whether the band was easy to walk away from in 1982. She explained: “It just seemed to fall apart in so many ways, several things happened simultaneously, so it seemed like the obvious (decision).”

In her memoir Face It, Harry expanded upon their disastrous tour supporting Duran Duran, which led to their downfall. “That f***ing tour,” she wrote. “We never should have gone. Chris was sick. Very sick. I have pictures of him where he was ­emaciated and weighed 110 pounds. That tour nearly killed Chris. I can’t say exactly when the ­problem started, and I think that Chris has succeeded in putting it out of his mind, but he was unable to eat”.

Harry continued: “He was having a terrible time swallowing anything, which is why he was getting so thin. We thought it was strep, Chris thought he had Aids or cancer, or he was dying — and none of the doctors could give him an answer.”

In the passage of the book, Harry also confessed to taking “smack” during the run of dates and explained how drugs “was the only way we could handle the stress”. However, it only proved to be a short-term fix, and eventually, they had to call it a day.

“And Chris kept getting sicker and sicker,” Harry continued. “We were in the US touring with Duran Duran in stadiums at the time, with a UK and Europe tour to follow. Chris was wasting away. More than once, he collapsed. We managed to get through the last night of the Duran Duran tour in August 1982. There was no way we could go to Europe”.

“And that was it. It was over. Not just the tour but Blondie. The band officially broke up a few months later,” she concluded.

If Stein didn’t fall ill, perhaps the band might have found a way to continue, but it seems an unlikely resolution. Their problems had already become insurmountable before his health declined, and truth be told, it was only the straw that broke the camel’s back.