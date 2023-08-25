The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie has been delayed









Some fans may not have even known of its existence, but an upcoming Lord of the Rings movie that was slated for an April 2024 release has been pushed back even further to December.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be a feature-length animated film from Warner Bros, the same studio that gave us the iconic trilogy helmed by Peter Jackson over 20 years ago.

Directed by acclaimed anime director Kenji Kamiyama, The War of the Rohirrim will chronicle the life of Helm Hammerhand, the mythical King of Rohan, who lived 183 years before the events of the original films.

While the film will depict a completely different period in Middle Earth to Jackson’s movies, as well as making the apparent departure from live-action to tell an animated story, it would appear that Kamiyama’s film will be connected, as Miranda Otto will reprise her role of Éowyn as the film’s narrator.

The news of the delay follows several other Warner Bros titles affected by the ongoing SAG/WGA strikes. It was recently announced that Denis Villeneuve’s second instalment in his epic sci-fi series, Dune: Part Two, was moved from November 3rd 2023, to March 15th, 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has also delayed its release date. The good news for Lord of the Rings fans is that 2024 will, therefore, be packed with Middle Earth content – it’s expected that the second series of Amazon Prime’s $400 million The Rings of Power will drop next year as well.

Gamers will also be excited to hear that Wētā Workshop, the special effects company responsible for much of the design for Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films, is working on an untitled video game they plan to release in 2024.

See more The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in theaters April 12, 2024. #WarOfTheRohirrim pic.twitter.com/y7XPGpFd42 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 15, 2022