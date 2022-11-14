The Neighbourhood fire drummer Brandon Fried following accusations of groping









Last night, María Zardoya, the lead singer of Los Angeles indie rockers The Marías, accused Brandon Fried, the drummer for recently-disbanded California pop-rockers The Neighbourhood, of groping her.

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood,” Zardoya wrote on her Instagram story. “It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.”

“The Neighbourhood ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep,” Zardoya added in her claim. Less than 24 hours later, The Neighbourhood have responded to Zardoya’s claims by announcing that Frid had been fired from the band.

“We are grateful to Maria for coming forward,” the group wrote on their social media. “We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood.”

On his own Instagram story, Fried blamed the incident on drug and alcohol abuse. “I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable,” Fried wrote. “They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly reflective of who I become while under the influence.”

“It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for,” he continues. “I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

