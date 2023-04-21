The National’s Matt Berninger explains why he no longer listens to Morrissey









While promoting The National’s latest album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, frontman Matt Berninger revealed that he no longer listens to Morrissey because of his difficulties separating the art from the artist.

Speaking to the Guardian, Berninger was asked a fan question about the reference to the Morrissey album Bona Drag on the National’s track ‘Pink Rabbits’ and whether he still listens to the former Smiths frontman.

“I haven’t listened to Morrissey in a long time,” Berninger replied. “I go back to The Queen is Dead, but I haven’t in a while. It’s a little bit hard to separate the ickiness of things he’s said.”

He added: “I still believe he’s a brilliant, sensitive artist. Morrissey was one of the first where I was like, ‘that guy gets me’. I have genuine love for him. But I’m in the same boat as all Morrissey fans, just like: ‘Agh, please!’”

In recent weeks, has raised more controversy by claiming that his label Capitol Records had been “sabotaging” his latest release by championing what he referred to as the “Satanist” Sam Smith over his work.

The National’s forthcoming album is due for release on April 28th. Their latest single ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ featuring Phoebe Bridgers can’t be caught below.