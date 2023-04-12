The National share new song ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ featuring Phoebe Bridgers









American indie stalwarts The National have shared the latest single from their upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein, ‘Your Mind is Not Your Friend’.

The new track sees the band team up with Boygenius’ Phoebe Bridgers. ‘Your Mind is Not Your Friend’ represents one of two featured credits that Bridgers receives on the new album along with the as-of-yet unreleased track ‘This Isn’t Helping’.

“When I feel stuck, I’ll often grab a book off the shelf just to get some words in my head, and the first two pages of Frankenstein ended up triggering ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend,’” lead singer Matt Berninger explains of the track in a statement. “The book starts off with the narrator on a voyage near the Arctic Circle, and that image of being adrift helped me to write about feeling disconnected and lost and lacking in purpose. Once I started confronting that strange, blurry panic of not having ideas, everything began to crack open a bit.”

The song also comes with a new video directed by Bridgers’ brother, Jackson Bridgers, filmed in locations around Los Angeles.

To go along with the song’s themes of mental health, The National will be making a donation to TinyChanges.org, the charity established in the memory of Frightened Rabbit lead singer Scott Hutchinson by his family. “Scott made tiny changes that had a big impact,” the band writes on the charity’s website. “His honesty and openness about his own mental health inspired people from all walks of life.”

Check out the video for ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ down below. First Two Pages of Frankenstein is released on April 28th via 4AD.