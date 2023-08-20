The musician Bono described as his “drug of choice”









A long list of artists have stormed into the life of U2 frontman Bono and impacted him in the same seismic way his own music has affected millions. However, one artist matters to the singer more than most, and Irishman finds himself turning to her whenever he is in desperate need of inspiration, never failing to lift his spirits.

Despite their jagged history, Bono holds nothing but appreciation toward the people’s poet Patti Smith. Whether it’s a live performance, an album, or through her poetry, the U2 singer adores the full spectrum of her immense artistry. With his band, Bono regularly walks out on stage to her 1988 anthem, ‘People Have The Power’.

In 1997, Bono and Smith had a very public disagreement at the NME Awards, but it wasn’t severe enough to derail his opinion of her as a person or an artist. When presenting her with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, he regretfully referred to her as a “sister, lover, and mother”, which sparked a furious reaction from Smith.

“I’m not your mother, Bono. Do your own dirty work. Fuck you,” Smith said during her speech. After the ceremony, she explained her statement: “I just thought it was presumptuous. I like to be considered a person; I’m not up for grabs.”

Thankfully, the incident was soon water under the bridge, and that kind of behaviour from Smith is precisely the ingredient that makes her art so powerful. In 2020, Bono shared a letter to Smith, thanking her for writing ‘People Have The Power’ and explaining how she had impacted his life in such dramatic fashion.

Bono began by writing: “There are many rituals a performer can choose to give them the strength to take on their audience… to believe tonight can be the best night of our lives (really!) You are my drug of choice. Whether reading a sacred text or being reminded of how to be in your body on a stage, I refer to you constantly.”

“I learned that the dizziness, the headiness, the highness of a great show can only happen if both feet are planted in the mud and the messiness of God’s earth,” he continued. “Even better if the devil is making a play for it… and especially if I’m not feeling it or feeling distracted”.

Specifically discussing ‘People Have The Power’, Bono added: “Countless shows U2 have walked on to PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER because it reminds us that the real action of the show lies in the hearts and minds of the people who attend it and it’s not the apparatus, however thoughtfully contrived and constructed. The lights, camera, action is the way we draw nearer, but the intimacy is always about meeting people where they are, and reminding us all that”.

Poetically, Bono signed off his poignant letter by writing, “Your fan from forever, for forever”.

Listen to ‘People Have The Power’ below.