The music video Siouxsie and the Banshees hated









Siouxsie and the Banshees hold a strong place in music history as trailblazers of the gothic rock genre during the 1980s.

Their fearless fusion of punk, new wave, and art rock, adorned with hauntingly atmospheric melodies, intricate arrangements, and mesmerizing riffs, catapulted them to the forefront of musical innovation. In the annals of music greatness, their name stands proudly alongside esteemed bands like The Cure, making them a fascinating and enduring force that continues to captivate and inspire audiences to this day.

Their multiple hits, including ‘Spellbound’, ‘Arabian Knights’, and ‘Cities In Dust’, alongside their esteemed cover of the Iggy Pop classic ‘Passenger’, have branded them icon status – an impressive feat considering the prevailing dominance of male, pop-oriented artists of their time.

Musical achievements and experimentalism aside, the band’s resonance was also undeniably a result of their striking image. Led by the enigmatic and striking figure of lead singer Siouxsie Sioux, their image was truly a reflection of their music and artistic vision, and one which Sioux took very seriously.

With her signature jet-black hair, dramatic eyeliner, and bold, theatrical makeup, Sioux exuded a sense of mystery and allure, while her unique and theatrical stage presence, combined with her powerful and evocative vocals, made her a huge favourite among the goth scenes.

In the early days, the band embraced a punk-inspired look, with Sioux sporting torn clothing, leather, and safety pins. As their music evolved and they delved deeper into the gothic aesthetic, their style became more sophisticated and elegant, often featuring black, flowing garments and ornate accessories. All of this was an integral part of their aesthetics in their music videos.

So, when it came to filming the music video for ‘Swimming Horses’, they enlisted the help of a new videographer in the hopes that the video would capture the emotion and meaning behind the song and showcase their signature look. But the result wasn’t something that any of them would be happy with – not just because it failed to capture the song’s mood, but because it portrayed Sioux in a very different way than what fans were used to. She was seen without any of her signature makeup and dancing around in a white turtle neck.

“At the screening – apart from the shots of the horse in water – I was very disappointed by the shots of the band and myself, 90% of the video,” Sioux said. “They were nothing like we’d discussed in detail and at great length, prior to filming and were a failure to capture the mood of the song. Because of the friendly nature of our relationship with [the videographer], there was a reluctance from everyone to be vocal about this – but not from me – I wanted a re-shoot! Finances, deadlines and democracy meant that we kept what we weren’t happy with”.

With that in mind, the absence of the video from the band’s current social media presence is understandable. While some might find it peculiar, especially since the video still retains parts of that distinct gothic essence, Sioux had her reasons for not embracing it fully. Regardless, it’s a reminder of her commitment to authenticity and creative integrity.

After all, their unwavering influence remains undeniable, as does their position as one of the foremost bands in the genre. Undoubtedly, future generations will continue to seek inspiration from their signature style while immersing themselves in the timeless allure of their musical contributions.