Watch Siouxsie Sioux perform for the first time in 10 years









Siouxsie and the Banshees’ iconic frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux has returned to the stage for her first live performance in ten years. The singer and songwriter last performed for a live audience in 2013 during Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival. On Wednesday, May 3rd, Sioux began her triumphant comeback with a spellbinding show at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels. Watch fan-captured footage below.

Sioux announced her return to live performance in December 2022 as she was added to the bill for Latitude Festival 2023. The festival will take place from July 20th-23rd, and joining Sioux on the line-up are Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra.

Latitude Festival Director Melvin Benn commented: “What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival. Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer, and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her, and there probably never will be!”

In Brussels, Sioux Sioux began the show with The Banshees’ ‘Night Shift’ and ‘Arabian Knights’ before performing her solo hit ‘Here Comes That Day’. Later in the show, she performed classics such as ‘Cities In Dust’, ‘Christine’, ‘Happy House’, ‘Into A Swan’, ‘Spellbound’ and ‘Peek-A-Boo’, and sang the classic Banshees covers of Iggy Pop’s ‘The Passenger’ and The Beatles’ ‘Dear Prudence’.

Sioux’s next concert is scheduled for tonight at the Paradiso in Amsterdam. After that, she will head to Milan for a show on Saturday, May 6th. She will also cross the Atlantic for a performance at the Cruel World Festival in California on May 20th.

Siouxsie Sioux’s remaining tour dates:

May

4th – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7th – Milan, Italy – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

20th – Pasadena, California – Cruel World

June

21st – Wolverhampton – The Halls

23rd – Athens, Greece – Release

29th – Madrid – Noches del Botánico

July

1st – France – Eurockéennes Belfort

7th – Tynemouth Priory And Castle

23rd – Suffolk – Latitude Festival

25th – Scotland, Glasgow – Kelvingrove Bandstand

August

7th – Belgium, Lokeren – Lokersefeesten

31st – Spain, Malaga – Cala Mijas Festival

September

2nd – Portugal, Lisbon – Kalorama Festival

6th – London – Troxy

7th – London – Troxy