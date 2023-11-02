The Music Venue Trust launches Christmas campaign to support grassroots venues

The Music Venue Trust has launched a new Christmas gifting campaign to help struggling grassroots venues.

Music Venue Properties, the independent Charitable Community Benefit Society established by the MVT, has unveiled the ‘Give The Gift of Ownership’ initiative.

This campaign aims to inspire music enthusiasts to give shares in support of the cause to their loved ones during the holiday season.

Anyone can gift a share under the ‘Give The Gift of Ownership’ scheme. The minimum donation is £100. Those who receive these shares will immediately gain membership and co-ownership rights within the Charitable Community Benefit Society, along with a guaranteed three per cent APR return on their investment.

The Director of MVP, Chris Prosser, said: “By supporting the ‘Give The Gift of Ownership’ campaign, music fans will provide much-needed resources for Music Venue Properties to acquire the freehold of more at-risk grassroots music venues.”

He continued: “With 16 per cent of the UK’s grassroots music venues having closed in the last 12 months at a rate of two per week, this initiative serves as a timely reminder that these are more than just spaces; they are cultural landmarks that have witnessed the rise of legendary bands and the birth of countless musical memories, while also acting as platforms for emerging artists to hone their craft and connect with fans.”

Adding: “Giving the gift of ownership to friends and family this Christmas supports not only music but strengthens the communities these venues are a part of while proving that the public can and should take ownership of the cultural scenes they build.”

Almost £2.5million has been raised from investors, and the ‘Own Our Venues’ initiative has also re-opened to support this campaign. This campaign was announced last May with the backing of several high-profile artists, including Ed Sheeran.

“We are delighted to let you know that the Music Venue Properties Board met today and voted unanimously to move ahead with modelling the purchase of the first set of Grassroots Music Venues,” an MVT spokesperson said in a press statement.