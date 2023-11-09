The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas reports losses of almost $100 million

Sphere Entertainment has revealed The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas incurred operating losses of $98.4million from the fiscal quarter finishing at the end of September.

The MSG Sphere, which officially opened to the public on September 29th with a U2 performance, had revenues of $7.8million from events, sponsorship and advertising. However, operating expenses totalled $7.8million, while selling, general and administrative expenses came to $84.2million.

“Fiscal 2024 first quarter operating loss of $98.4million increased by $19.4million, as compared to the year quarter,” Sphere Entertainment stated in their report. They say these costs primarily reflect “higher depreciation and amortization, direct operating expenses, and selling, general and administrative expenses.”

The operating losses were adjusted to $83.1million when excluding “share-based compensation expense and merger and acquisition related costs, net of insurance recoveries.”

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Gautam Ranji, chief financial officer, also left the company last week.

The decision was “not a result of any disagreement with the company’s independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or internal controls,” according to the filing.

The MSG Sphere opened earlier this year with a 36-night residency from U2 which is set to run through until early 2024. Additionally, the venue has hosted Postcard from Earth, a show by director Darren Aronofsky.

From November 16th until the 18th, the Formula 1 Grand Prix is set to take over the Sphere, with the track set to pass the venue.

Earlier this year, it was revealed the total cost of the new Las Vegas venue was expected to surpass $2billion.

In 2022, CFO David Brynes defended the investment, stating: “We feel very good about the sponsorship opportunities, especially in Vegas … the No. 1 destination for entertainment. And the Sphere will be the No. 1 immersive experience the city offers. Companies and brands are going to want to be associated with this experience.”