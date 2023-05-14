The cost of Las Vegas MSG Sphere expected to surpass $2billion









According to a new report, the cost of the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to surpass $2billion. U2 are set to open the venue in September.

The 17,500 capacity venue was announced in 2018, however, costs have sky-rocketed because of the pandemic and supply delays, Billboard state.. In December, CFO David Brynes defended the price of the MSG Sphere, and backed it to be a strong investment. “We feel very good about the sponsorship opportunities, especially in Vegas … the No. 1 destination for entertainment. And the Sphere will be the No. 1 immersive experience the city offers. Companies and brands are going to want to be associated with this experience.”

He added, “What’s even more encouraging is that several of these Sphere sponsorship conversations are with existing major sponsors at [other] MSG entertainment venues. Clearly, companies recognize the value of event sponsorship for Sphere.”

U2’s residency at the venue begins on September 29th and they recently announced an additional 17 shows which will keep them in Las Vegas until November. The Irish band will be performing their classic album Achtung Baby in full at the shows but will be without drummer Larry Mullen Jr for the shows as he is still recovering from surgery.

Watch U2 take a guided tour of the new venue below.